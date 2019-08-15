Drew Barrymore Eyes Surprising New Project After ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Cancellation

Drew Barrymore is tackling the world of daytime talk shows after Santa Clarita Diet‘s cancellation. The actress is reportedly shooting a pilot episode for CBS Television Distribution in New York this week. The show will reportedly be an hour-long format, with Barrymore acting as a producer on the pilot. The project does not have a set showrunner yet.

As first reported by Variety, Barrymore first considered a talk show deal in 2016 with Warner Bros. Telepictures, but a pilot was never filmed, partly because of a lack of repose from station groups at the time. The outlet writes CBS’ syndication leadership is hopeful that Barrymore will appeal to audiences of daytime television.

Barrymore’s tentative show would mark the latest in a series of new daytime offerings coming soon after a few years of little change in lineup changes. Former TODAY show anchor Tamron Hall is set to host a talk show for Disney/ABC that will premiere next month.

Kelly Clarkson is also headlining a show for NBCUniversal and Meredith Vieira will front a game show, 25 Words or Less, for Fox Television Stations. Jerry Springer is also set to return, this time in a court show titled Judge Jerry for NBCUniversal.

In addition to Santa Clarita Diet, Barrymore was also featured as a judge on CBS’ reality competition series, The World’s Best, and provided voice-over to the NBC unscripted series First Dates. Her Netflix zombie comedy was surprisingly canceled back in April.

“The world had never known a ‘zom-com’ until Santa Clarita Diet, and we’re indebted to creator Victor Fresco for bringing this idea to Netflix,” the streamer said in a statement. “To their endless credit, the incredible Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant were totally game, with an uncanny knack for comedy that brought Sheila and Joel Hammond to vibrant life, even though one of them was undead. We’re grateful to Victor, Drew, and Timothy, along with fellow executive producers Tracy Katsky, Aaron Kaplan, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell and the terrific cast, including Liv Hewson and Skyler Gisondo, and crew for three hilarious seasons for Netflix members to discover for years to come.”

Barrymore spoke of the cancellation at the time, sharing a tribute statement to her character with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Of all of the characters I’ve ever been, Sheila Hammond is one of my favorites,” Barrymore, who also serves as an executive producer, said. “She and Joel were an amazing couple, who had shared goals. And i am lucky to have worked alongside Tim Olyphant. It was an honor to get to do something so delightful. Sheila lives forever in me. And I am grateful to Victor Fresco, who created a world so unique.”