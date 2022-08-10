Drake Roasts His Dad for Getting Huge Tattoo of His Face

Drake's dad, Dennis Graham, is sporting some ink, and at least one person isn't a fan. Nearly five years after his father got a tattoo of the "God's Plan" rapper's face inked onto his shoulder, Drake took to social media Monday to hilariously roast his dad's tattoo of choice. The tattoo, which is situated on Graham's arm just below his shoulder, features a portrait of a younger Drake smirking at the camera.

Sharing an image of the tattoo to Instagram Monday, Drake hilariously asked his father, "I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family." Graham saw the humor in the post, and playing along by joking, "Hahaha I had 16 people to try and straighten this out,they're hurting me." He added, ""I love you and miss you" in a separate comment. The post also earned plenty of attention from others, with 2 Chainz and Popcaan both leaving behind crying with laughter emojis Meanwhile, one fan wrote, "Mannnnnn It's The Thought That Counts," as another person commented, "how sweet tho," alongside several laughing face emojis.

Drake's post came nearly five years after his father first got the tattoo. Back in October 2017, Graham debuted the tattoo on social media after getting inked by tattoo artist Money Mike , with TMZ reporting at the time that the tattoo was inspired by the portrait of his own face that Drake has inked on his back.

"Had the honor and privilege of tattooing [Drake] fathers portrait on the man himself [Dennis Graham]," Mike wrote on his website at the time. "Thank you again Dennis for the hospitality and for letting me do this for ya. CHUUUCH!"

Graham isn't the only ones porting faces on his skin. His son has a number of portraits on his own body, including his father's as well as photos of his late uncle and grandmother, along with his mother on his back. He also has ink of Denzel Washington's face, and just last year, he paid tribute to Off-White fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who died after privately battling cancer for two years, by having Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Ganga Tattoo ink Abloh's portrait on his skin. The musician also has tattoos of a Drakkar Noir cologne bottle, a Jack-o-lantern, and the Beatles on the cover of Abbey Road.