Drake Has COVID-19, Shares Unfortunate Update on Young Money Reunion

Drake fans are not getting a lot of great news today, as the singer has revealed that he has COVID-19, leading to an unfortunate update on the planned Young Money reunion. "I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible," the "God's Plan" rapper wrote in a new Instagram Stories post, as shared by PEOPLE. "I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked."

He then added, "Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all [...] I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid)." The Young Money reunion performance — which would have also featured Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne — was to be part of Drake's October World Weekend festival, and would have taken place at Toronto's Budweiser Stage. The big music event was to run from July 28 to Aug. 1, and it seems the majority of the fest took place with no issues.

The Young Money reunion has been a long time coming, as fans of the music collective — which catapulted the careers of Drake and Minaj — have been eager to see the group back together performing some of their old tunes, such as "BedRock" and "Roger That." The members of the group have linked up over the years on various tracks, and back in 2020 Wayne even interviewed Drake for his Young Money radio show on Apple Music. Over the course of the conversation — reported on by High Snobiety — the pair discussed a number of topics, including the project Drake had just dropped, Dark Lane Demo Tapes.

"There was just a lot of joints that were sort of floating around, songs that people were asking me about and for. You know, with the whole pandemic thing that's going on, we've been kinda playing music on live, so there were joints that were being played on live and then there were a couple leak situations that happened a little earlier this year," he said. "I couldn't believe how much music was leaking, not just from me, but every artist [...] so we pieced a lot of those songs together, and I put a few new joints on there, but really it was just instead of dropping a single right now I just felt like people would appreciate a body of something to listen to as opposed to just one song."