Drake Bell's Family Were Reportedly Concerned for Him Before Being Reported Missing

Drake Bell, the Drake & Josh alum whose whereabouts were reported to the Daytona Beach Police Department, worried his loved ones before he went missing. "There was some communication with family members that caused concern so they are worried about him and looking for him," a source told Us Weekly just before Bell, 36, was discovered safe and alive. As stated by the insider, some of his family members didn't even know when he arrived in Florida, where his estranged wife, Janet Von Schemling, moved along with their baby boy. According to the source, Bell's family and friends do not have any further updates and are "all just listening and waiting and hoping" to hear from him. DBPD announced Thursday, April 13, that the Amanda Show alum had been reported missing via Facebook. According to the social media post, officers searched for Bell, who was last seen near Mainland High School, traveling through Florida in a gray BMW sedan. It concluded, "He is considered missing and endangered."

Locals were asked to report any sightings of Bell, but detectives revealed several hours later that he was "safe" and in touch with authorities. Despite not knowing why Bell is in Florida, the source told Us Weekly that he frequently visits the Southern state. When Bell was a child, he became famous on Nickelodeon, playing comedic roles on the network's The Amanda Show, Drake & Josh, iCarly, and Fairly Odd Parents. While Bell had a career in television, movies, and music for years, his personal life later made headlines in recent years as well. In June 2021, the Yours, Mine & Ours star was accused of attempted child endangerment and disseminating material detrimental to juveniles. Initially pleading not guilty to the charges, Bell changed his plea following an incident in 2017.

"I just want to say today that I accept this claim because my conduct was wrong," Bell said at his sentencing the following July. He was sentenced to 200 hours of community service and two years of probation. "I'm sorry that the victim was harmed in any way, but that was obviously not my intention. I take this matter very seriously, and again I just want to apologize to her and anyone else who may have been affected by my actions." Despite the legal dispute, Bell married Schemling in 2018 after five years of dating. The couple, who welcomed a son three years later, eventually split up in late 2022.