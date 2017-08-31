Drake Bell and Josh Peck End Their Feud at the VMAs

In news that will surely delight Drake & Josh fans everywhere, the show’s stars, Drake Bell and Josh Peck, have officially ended their feud and are now brothers again, with Peck sharing a photo on Twitter Sunday of the pair embracing at the VMAs.

“Hug me…….,” he captioned the moment, a reference to a famous line from the pair’s show.

Things had been tense between the former on-screen brothers ever since Bell found out he wasn’t invited to Peck’s June wedding. He later tweeted, then deleted, his thoughts on the matter.

“True colors have come out today,” he wrote at the time, via Us Weekly. “Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brother.”

“Loyalty is key,” he added. “ALWAYS remember where you came from.”

Sources shared that Bell felt snubbed, as Drake & Josh producer Dan Schneider attended the nuptials, while another insider said that Bell and Peck are no longer close and Peck had a small wedding.

Bell later opened up to E! News about the lack of invite and his subsequent tweets, as well as his relationship with Peck.

“I kinda shot from the hip. I was like, ‘This is wrong! Why am I finding out about this on social media?’ ” he said. “I just felt like a bummed out brother, just kind of hurt. But it does nothing to our relationship.”

“I mean, we’re brothers. We’re friends. He’s been one of my dearest friends for the past 18 years. He’s one of the people that I know for a fact, no matter what happens in life, I can call Josh at any time of the day and he’ll be right there for me. If he’s not in some other country or something, then he’ll be there,” Bell continued.

Photo Credit: Nickelodeon