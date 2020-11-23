Dr. Phil Reveals He Once Accidentally Locked Wife Robin in the Trunk of His Car

✖

Dr. Phil McGraw revealed he once accidentally locked his wife Robin in the trunk of a car. McGaw told Kelly Clarkson his wife agreed to get into the trunk of an old Mercedes car he did not want to get rid of, hoping she could figure out where a rattling came from. The trunk was not locked when McGraw began driving around a cul-de-sac, but when he drove over a pump, the trunk suddenly slammed shut.

McGraw did quickly go back to the house to unlock the trunk to help Robin out, he told Clarkson in a segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show, reports Entertainment Tonight. McGraw asked Robin if she heard anything, but she had other things on her mind after being locked in a trunk. "Oh, did I hear something," McGraw recalled with a laugh. "She came climbing out of there, I can't tell you on daytime television what sweet Robin had to say. 'You got a rattle in your head, let me tell you something!' Oh my god, it went from bad to worse." In the end, McGraw said they "never found the rattle."

McGraw and Robin married in 1976, and are parents to Jay, 41, and Jordan, 34. During the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the couple worked together to keep the Dr. Phil show running from their home. Since they are already "homebodies," they didn't mind, the couple told The Daily Mail in April.

"It would just be shameful to complain," McGraw said at the time. "We have each other and we're in a great spot here. We're both feeling good, we're both healthy. And, to be honest, we're such homebodies I'm not sure we've noticed that much because we don't ever go anywhere." Robin added that the two are "taking care of business, doing what we need to do in a normal day" at home.

McGraw came at the center of controversy in April for incorrect comments he made on Fox News about the pandemic. At the time, he advocated for the country to go back to normal quickly and compared the number of coronavirus-related deaths to deaths from pool drownings, car accidents, and cigarettes, none of which are infectious diseases. McGraw later admitted he used "bad examples" during a Facebook chat.

"Now last night I said we as a society have chosen to live with certain controllable deadly risks every day," McGraw said at the time. "Smoking, auto crashes, swimming. And yes, I know that those are not contagious. So probably bad examples. And I refer to them as numbers of deaths that we apparently find acceptable because we do little or nothing about them. I get that they are not contagious, so they are probably not good examples."