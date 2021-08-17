Dr. Phil Delights TikTok With His Odd Dancing Routine

✖

When he isn't dishing out advice on his namesake daytime talk show, Dr. Phil McGraw is jumping in on the latest TikTok trends. Recently, McGraw showed off his impressive dance moves when joined in on the TikTok "Stay" dance challenge, a video that immediately went viral thanks to his moves set to the tune of The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's hit song.

The talk show host uploaded the video on Aug. 13 to his official TikTok account. To create the viral clip, McGraw enlisted the help of a drone, which captured his moves from above as he shuffled along to the beat on the street in a blue polo, jeans, white sneakers, sunglasses, and earbuds. McGraw uploaded the video alongside the caption, "How's my choreography, [ToTouchAnEmu]," the TikTok user who originated the drone-video dance trend.

McGraw's clip quickly went viral. To date, it has racked up nearly 34 million views and 7 million likes, also drawing in thousands of comments from those delighted by his participation in the latest TikTok dance trend. Responding to the video, one person wrote, "I really just witnessed dr Phil dancing to laroi…. Yo it's 2021 ya'll." Another person quipped, "2021 getting wild, I wasn't expecting this one." Somebody else dubbed McGraw a "legend," with another declaring him "an absolute dad."

The "Stay" TikTok dance challenge was sparked back on July 26 after user maxtaylorlifts posted a video to the social media platform of themselves dancing to the song. The video generated millions of views and likes. Days later, on July 28, ToTouchAnEmu offered up a new spin on the dance when they posted a video filmed with a drone, giving the dance some new sky-high angles. That video garnered over 33.3 million likes and 191.7 million views to date. Since then, the "Stay" dance challenge has gone viral, and it even helped The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber single reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart on August 9.

As for McGraw, well, this wasn't his first time going viral. Although he is best known for his TV show Dr. Phil, which itself has given way to plenty of viral moments, McGraw has made a splash on the social media platform. Back in Sept. 2020, McGraw made waves when he urged TikTok's young users to stop calling him "daddy." His humorous videos have helped him amass 6.9 million TikTok followers and 41 million likes.