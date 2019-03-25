Dr. Dre Deletes Photo of Daughter’s USC Acceptance Following Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman Mockery Comments

Dr. Dre is rethinking his recent social media boast about his daughter being accepted into the University of Southern California “all on her own.”

The legendary rapper, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, shared a proud dad moment with his Instagram followers on Saturday celebrating his daughter, Truly Young’s, admission into the college, which has been in the news as one of the schools at the center of the sweeping college admissions scandal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a photo of him and his Truly in which she held up her certificate of admission, he wrote, “My daughter got accepted in USC all on her own. No jail time!!!”

Dre’s post has since been removed — but not before fans took to the comments section to roast the 54-year-old, remembering that he and his longtime collaborator, Jimmy Iovine, donated a cool $70 million to USC in 2013.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the hip-hop moguls donated $70 million for a new academy: the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation.

“Wait @drdre she got in ‘on her own,’ but you happen to have a program named after you at USC,” one Instagram user wrote on his post over the weekend.

“All on her own? These schools know which students have rich/famous parents. I’m sure they knew about your donation. Why would they turn down a kid who’s [sic] dad donated $70 million?” another wrote.

Truly, who had also gushed on her own Instagram about her achievement, also removed her post. “All my hard work paid off. I’m going to film school,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “I’m really just the happiest girl in the world.”

Dozens of wealthy parents across the country are charged with allegedly bribing school officials or paying to cheat on college entrance exams, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.

Huffman, best known for her role on Desperate Housewives, allegedly “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her oldest daughter,” 18-year-old Sofia, according to indictment documents. Huffman’s husband, Shameless star William H. Macy, was not named or charged in the indictment, although other details from the Operation Varsity Blues report say he was aware of the scheme.

Fuller House star Loughlin, along with fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters [Isabella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19], designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Loughlin, Giannulli and Huffman were all arrested and later released on bail and are currently awaiting their respective court dates on April 3.