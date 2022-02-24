Dove Cameron Teases Potentially Playing Live-Action Spider-Gwen in MCU (Exclusive)

Dove Cameron has voiced Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen and Ghost-Spider in a few Marvel animated series. And with Spider-Man being a big part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, could Cameron play the role of Spider-Gwen in a live-action film if it ever got the green light? PopCulture.com recently caught up with the 26-year-old actress, and she was asked if she would be willing to play Spider-Gwen in a future Marvel movie.

“I think that’s the dream,” Cameron exclusively told PopCulture. “I mean, my favorite genre is something that I finally have … Netflix calls it slick. That’s the genre because it’s not just necessarily action or sci-fi or futurism, but it’s the nexus of all three of those things. So all of my favorite movies are … My favorite movies that are the most influential to me. Obviously, my favorite movie is Pan’s Labyrinth. But my favorite movies that are the most like, oh my God, I want to do that, are always like Ex Machina, Ready Player One, that new Matrix movie blew my mind.”

Cameron went on to reveal she loves all the Marvel films and DC films. “That to me, I will never get my fill of that,” Cameron said. “That, to me, feeds my soul in a new way that is like nothing else does it. So I think being a part of that kind of action, futurism heightened reality world is like my bread and butter for sure.”

Gwen Stacy has been portrayed on the big screen a few times. In Spider-Man 3, Stacy was played by Bryce Dallas Howard. The character played a bigger role in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Stacy was played by Emma Stone. And in the animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Stacy/Spider-Gwen is voiced by Hailee Steinfeld.

Along with voicing characters in Marvel animated series, Cameron had a recurring role in the Marvel live-action series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. She played Ruby Hale in Season 5 and appeared in six episodes. Cameron can currently be heard on the Paramount+ Series Big Nate voicing the character of Ellen Wright.