Dove Cameron Honors Cameron Boyce With New Tattoo, 5 Months After His Death

Dove Cameron celebrated the late Cameron Boyce‘s legacy with a meaningful new tattoo. Five months after the Descendants star’s death, his close friend and co-star Dove shared the tattoo she got in memory of the actor in a YouTube video shared Friday.

As part of the “24 Hours with Vogue” video series, the publication followed Dove around for one day as she went rock climbing and got a commemorative tattoo dedicated to the late actor, who died in his sleep in July form an epilepsy-related seizure.

Dove’s tattoo features a revolver with a flower sticking out of its barrel, which she described as “sort of a nationally recognized symbol for peace and anti-gun movements.”

“My friend Cameron passed away a few months ago and he was starting this organization called Wielding Peace. He wanted to get influential people holding things that sort of looked like they were in the shape of a gun, but then it would be something artistic or peaceful,” the 23-year-old said in the video, explaining the meaning behind the tattoo and how it applied to her philanthropic friend.

“He did it with a bouquet of flowers actually,” she added, “And I think that that’s really beautiful and I’ve been trying to think of a tattoo to get for him since he passed, and I just felt that this one was really appropriate.”

The new tattoo and video tribute comes days after Dove spoke on Boyce’s death in an interview with Hollywood Life, including the possibility there might be more Descendants after his death.

“What happened was so incredibly heart wrenching for all of us and something we could not recover from,” Cameron said. “And so, I think that the idea of making another movie while it would be nostalgic for all of us, and while it would be healing in a lot of ways, it might also be super wrong.

“So it could go either way and it depends on how we’re all feeling and I think that the beautiful thing that Disney has done is that they have very much created a safe space for the cast to be wherever they’re at. They canceled everything when Cameron passed and I know they want what’s in all of our best interests, so we’ll see. I doubt it, but we’ll see,” she added.

Disney Channel reportedly abandoned plans for a fourth film in the popular franchise following Boyce’s death. He starred as Carlos, the son of Cruella de Vil, while Dove played Mal, daughter of Maleficent.