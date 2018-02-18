Stormy Daniels Reportedly Has a ‘Monica Lewinsky Dress’ From Alleged Donald Trump Affair

Stormy Daniels, the adult actress who allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump, has been freed from her non-disclosure agreement, and sources say she has a flashy plan for proving her story is true.

Daniels still has the dress she wore to an alleged sexual encounter with the president in 2006, at a Lake Tahoe hotel suite, according to a report by The Blast. The outlet spoke to sources close to the adult film star, who said she plans on subjecting the dress to forensic testing.

A photo of the dress was published by The Blast. It’s a short, shimmering golden get-up with a plunging neckline. Daniels reportedly kept the garment in pristine condition, and now she plans to have it tested for any traces of DNA — including skin samples, strands of hair, or anything else relevant.

The case is remarkably similar to that of President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky. Back in the 90s, Lewinsky kept the stained cocktail dress she allegedly wore during a sexual encounter with Clinton. The stain became a vital part of the investigation into President Clinton’s infidelity, and the FBI matched it to the then-president’s own bodily fluids.

To pull off the same vindication, Daniels and her legal team would need a test sample from President Trump to test against, which may be the place where this investigation runs into trouble.

Trump‘s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, admitted this week that he had paid Daniels $130,000 to keep her affair with Trump to herself. However, by revealing that information publicly, Daniels and her counselors determined that the non-disclosure agreement was void, and she could now speak openly about her experience.

She’s gone public before, including a tell-all interview in 2011 in Adult Video News.

In January, Daniels appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she coyly acknowledged that, if she had signed a non-disclosure agreement, she wouldn’t be able to say so.