Donald Trump Calls Meghan Markle ‘Nasty’ Ahead of Visit With Royal Family

President Donald Trump was not happy when he was told of Meghan Markle‘s comments about him during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Ahead of the Trump’s visit with the British Royal Family next week, Trump said he was not aware that Duchess of Sussex had called him “divisive” and “misogynistic” ahead of the presidential elections that year.

“I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty,” President Trump told The Sun in the oval office.

Markle famously endorsed Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton at the time, and once jokingly threatened to move to Canada if he won, the British tabloid writes.

When they revealed to Trump that Markle would not take part in Trump’s upcoming three-day state visit to the United Kingdom, he said he was not aware.

“I didn’t know that. I hope she is O.K.,” Trump said.

Regardless of their differences, Trump said he hopes Markle will succeed as a member of the Royal Family.

“She will be very good,” Trump told the publication.

According to The Hill, Trump is set to meet with a number of members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Markle’s husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will reportedly join Trump for a private lunch along with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Markle was previously announced to be missing the President’s visit as she is still on maternity leave after giving birth to baby Archie.

President Trump and First Lady Melania will spend three days on an official State visit from June 3 to 5.

Markle has stayed away from the spotlight since giving birth to Archie earlier this month. However, many are assuming her previous public comments against Trump mean she could be avoiding meeting with the President on purpose.

“It’s really the moment I go,” the Suits alum said back in May 2016. “Yes, of course, Trump is divisive, think about female voters alone, right? I think it was in 2012 the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points; that is a huge number and with as misogynistic as Trump is, and so vocal about it, that is a huge chunk of it.”

At the time she also joked she would just “stay in Canada,” where the USA Network legal drama films, if Trump was elected.

Markle became less vocal about her political views after joining the royal family, given their rules on media and online behavior.