Donald Trump: Cake From POTUS’ Wedding to Melania Being Auctioned Off

It’s an age-old tradition — keeping a portion of a wedding cake — and in President Donald Trump and First Lady, Melania Trump‘s case, it’s a ritual that could put some extra cash in someone’s pocket.

According to Page Six, the Trump’s wedding cake favor is being auctioned off and could bring in up to $1,500.

The 14-year-old, gold leaf topped, chocolate cake was handed out as a party favor at their 2005, Palm Beach wedding. Out of the 350 attendees, celebrities and politicians like Bill and Hillary Clinton, Heidi Klum, Diddy, Simon Cowell and Shaquille O’Neal attended the couple’s famous wedding.

The delicious gift was a miniature version of their wedding cake which cost $50,000 and weighed 200 pounds.

According to Fox News, bids on the delectable dessert started at $200.

If you’re someone that’s interested in making the rather presidential purchase, you probably want to know if your taste buds and stomach are going to be down for it or not, otherwise, that’s a lot of cash out the window.

According to RR Auctions, the sought after cake is an individual chocolate truffle cake — about three inches in diameter and three inches high — iced with a “single sugar-spun buttercream rose and gold flakes.” The cake will come wrapped in its original packaging — an ivory box stamped with a gold monogram “MDT.”

According to Us Weekly, the design was to depict their seven-tier wedding cake which was made of yellow sponge cake and said to have been “flavored with orange zest, filled with buttercream, soaked in Grand Marnier, and dressed with 2,000 individually constructed sugar-spun flowers.

The First Lady recently received backlash over a tweet she wrote recognizing black history month.

“February is #BlackHistoryMonth. Let us come together in celebration of our diversity to remember our past and look towards our future,” the tweet read.

Several reached out with dismay, one in particular pointing out that it’s not a month of “celebration.”

“Black History Month is NOT a ‘celebration of our diversity.’ It is a time for recognition of the many, too often un/under-recognized but significant contributions of African Americans in this country. #BlackHistoryMonth,” the user wrote.

President Trump also tweeted regarding the remembrance.

“National African American History Month is an occasion to rediscover the enduring stories of African Americans and the gifts of freedom, purpose, and opportunity they have bestowed on future generations,” he wrote.

Users also reached out to the POTUS with varying views and opinions.