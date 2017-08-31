Donal Logue’s Ex Wife Makes Video Plea For Daughter To Be Found

The search for Donal Logue's missing daughter Jade continues, and her mother has been adamantly reaching out for help. Logue's ex-wife Kasey Smith shared the below video, which opens with her reaching out to Jade in the case she's watching.

Jade Logue come home pic.twitter.com/BshyCFmPcb — Kasey Smith (@kaseykaseysmith) July 2, 2017

"If you're watching, if you're able to be on social media - however wherever you're at -please know that we're looking for you, we want you home," she says.

She then tells viewers to forget about the discussion surrounding her daughter's sexuality and gender and focus on getting her back home. Jade is openly transgender, so in the midst of the disappearance some online chose to condemn/discuss that aspect as opposed to helping the cause.

"Jade's gender and her sexual orientation does not matter here," Smith says. "What matters here is there's a child out there, my baby and Donal's baby, out there missing. Jade's story is for Jade to tell, when and if she's ever ready to tell it."

She adds, "And let that be hers. It's not yours, it's not anyone else's and it's not mine. I respect her but all I want right now is for her to be at home."

While many have seen Logue's and friends' posts about Jade online, Smith ha been just as dedicated to resolved her daughter's disappearance.

She's shared numerous photos of Jade and information on how fans can help.

This is my child Jade Logue. She's been missing since Monday from the NY/Brooklyn area. Message me or @donallogue please. pic.twitter.com/eMndtfKpZj — Kasey Smith (@kaseykaseysmith) June 29, 2017

Jade Logue we miss/love you terribly. Please contact us come home. You are my hero. Please share this. @donallogue and I need you home pic.twitter.com/IVOalA0KO5 — Kasey Smith (@kaseykaseysmith) June 30, 2017

