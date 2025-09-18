Dolly Parton Misses Event Amid Medical Condition

Dolly Parton is recovering from a recent medical incident that left her unable to attend an event at Dollywood.

The 79-year-old country music icon appeared virtually as Dollywood announced its newest ride, Night Flight Expedition, to tell fans why she couldn’t be there for the big event.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hello, Dollywood! It’s me,” Parton said in a video shared during the unveiling ceremony. “I know — I’m here, and you’re there. And you’re wondering why that is? Well, I had a little problem.”

She revealed that she had a kidney stone that was “causing her a lot of problems.”

“Turned out it’d given me an infection,” she said. “The doctor said, ‘You don’t need to be traveling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better. So he suggested I not go to Dollywood today.”

“I was so looking forward to it,” she continued. “But I’m there with you in spirit.”

She reassured fans that her condition wasn’t serious. “I’ll be back as quick as I can. Don’t worry about me, I’m going to be OK. Just can’t do it today,” she said.

Parton was due at Dollywood to announce the Night Flight Expedition, the amusement park’s newest attraction coming in 2026 that doubles as the park’s next step in a $500 million expansion plan first unveiled in 2021.

Parton’s health issue comes six months after her beloved husband, Carl Dean, died at age 82. He and the “Jolene” singer were married for nearly 60 years.

“Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy,” her message read at the time. “The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.”

She later revealed Dean, who was deeply private, had been suffering a secret health battle before his death, but did not elaborate.