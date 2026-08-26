Dolly Parton Made Funeral Arrangements Before Her Death: What She Wanted

Dolly Parton wanted her final farewell to be intimate, and her family plans to honor her wishes following the country music legend’s death at 80.

Parton’s family announced Tuesday that a small funeral service will be held exclusively for immediate family members.

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“At Dolly’s request, a small, private service will be held for immediate family,” the family said in a statement on Instagram.

Although the ceremony will be private, Parton’s loved ones are encouraging her fans to find their own ways to celebrate her extraordinary life. They asked fans to share memories and tributes on social media by tagging Parton’s account or leaving messages through her official website.

The family also requested that people donate to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library instead of sending flowers.

The literacy program was founded by Parton in 1995 and became one of the causes closest to her heart.

Through the program, free books are provided to children, and Parton frequently spoke about how meaningful the work was to her. Her charitable efforts ultimately became an important part of the legacy she leaves behind.

Parton will also be reunited with her husband, Carl Dean, in death.

Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, told TMZ that Parton will be buried in the mausoleum at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Nashville, where Dean was laid to rest.

Dean died in March 2025 after nearly six decades of marriage to Parton. According to the outlet, Parton will also be buried in a comfortable cotton dress and her signature high heels.

While details remain limited, Parton’s estate also confirmed the circumstances surrounding her passing, saying she had been battling cancer.

“After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones,” the estate said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

The statement also reflected on the impact of Parton’s decadeslong career and philanthropy.

“Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched,” the estate said. “Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand.”