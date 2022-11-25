Dolly Parton Celebrates Goddaughter Miley Cyrus on Her 30th Birthday

Miley Cyrus is being shown plenty of love on her birthday. As the "Can't Stop" singer turned the big 3-0 on Wednesday, her godmother, country music icon Dolly Parton, took to social media with a special 30th birthday tribute to her goddaughter, Parton sharing photos of the pair from their recent photoshoot to promote their upcoming appearance together on NBC New Year's Even special.

Parton shared the gallery, containing two images, to Instagram. In both of the photos, the duo are all smiles in glamorous ensembles as gold and silver balloons fill the ground. In the first image, Cyrus hugs her godmother from behind, with the pair standing back-to-back in the second photo. Parton shared the post alongside a caption reading, "Happy birthday [Miley Cyrus]! I can't wait to celebrate with you and ring in the new year!!"

Cyrus rang in her birthday just two days after NBC announced Monday that the "Wrecking Ball" and "Jolene" songstresses are set to team up for Miley's New Year's Eve Party. Marking the second installment of the New Year's festivities, Cyrus having hosted 2021's event alongside co-host Pete Davidson, the event will air live from Miami on NBC on Dec. 31. The event will be executive-produced by SNL creator Lorne Michaels and is set to feature a lineup of musical performers and guests, though those guests have yet to be announced.

"Miley's New Year's Eve Party is about getting glamorous and dressing your best," Cyrus said in a promotional video released alongside the announcement. After Parton asked, "Well, we do that every day. Don't we, Miley?" Cyrus replied, "You taught me well. It's gonna be legendary."

Despite their more than 40-year age difference, the Cyrus-Parton teamup doesn't come as much of a surprise. The two singers have an especially close bond, with Parton even being Cyrus' godmother. Speaking on SiriusXM's Just Jenny back in 2019, Parton recalled how she worked with Cyrus' father, Billy Ray Cyrus, for years, with Billy Ray even opening for some of her shows. Parton said, "we just kind of gelled, 'cause we're both country kids. We had a lot of fun just talking about that. And then when Miley came along, I said, 'She's got to be my fairy goddaughter.'" Since then, Parton has had a front row seat to the many phases of Cyrus' career, from her childhood, to Hannah Montana and her successful music career, and now her annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC.