Dolly Parton Says Miley Cyrus ‘Does a Lot of Stuff for Effect’

Dolly Parton has known Miley Cyrus literally all of the young star’s life. Parton was good friends with Cyrus’ parents, Billy Ray and Tish, and is even rumored to be Cyrus’ godmother. Parton has had a front row seat to the many phases of Cyrus’ career, from her childhood, to Hannah Montana and her successful music career.

Although Cyrus is now happily married to actor Liam Hemsworth, the 26-year-old went through a period where she identified as pansexual. While Parton has been an open advocate for the LGBTQ lifestyle, the 73-year-old believes much of what Cyrus said during that time period wasn’t an actual portrayal of who she really was.

“I think they just want to be part of that whole movement to make people think that they’re so free and all that. But I don’t really know how they feel inside. I know how I feel inside,” Parton told The Sun. “Miley, she does a lot of stuff for effect, and I think a lot of them do.”

Parton believes Cyrus, and some others, make statements that might not necessarily represent how they feel about their romantic relationships.

“For me, I’m still an old timer,” Parton conceded. “Sometimes I think it’s just become kind of fashionable to speak out like that. I think some of them even say more than who they really are.”

Not that Parton has a problem with those who aren’t heterosexual. The country music superstar, who has dodged rumors that she is dating her best friend, Judy, for most of her adult life, is a big advocate in letting people live their lives, regardless of who they are attracted to.

“So ­people say that — because you can’t really have a great relationship with a woman,” Parton acknowledged. “I’m not gay but I have so many gay friends and I accept everybody for who they are.”

Cyrus knows firsthand how open Parton really is, as Parton has remained close to Cyrus ever since she was born.

“She’s the most non-judgmental person I’ve ever [known] in the world,” Cyrus previously told PEOPLE.

Parton was recently honored as the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year, where Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood and more paid tribute to Parton. The Country Music Hall of Fame member was so honored with a star-studded tribute at the Grammy Awards, with Cyrus, Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris and Little Big Town joining Parton on stage.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Kevin Winter