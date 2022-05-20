Doja Cat Undergoes Surgery for Issue Brought on by Vaping and Drinking

✖

Doja Cat is recovering after she recently underwent surgery. The 26-year-old "Kiss Me More" singer took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that she required tonsil surgery due to a scary infection she got just prior to her performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, which saw her take home two trophies on May 15. The celebrations of her big wins, however, were quickly shortened after her tonsil infection was exacerbated by drinking and vaping.

In a series of tweets, the singer shared with her followers that the "dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil." Doja Cat went on to explain that she had an "abscess" in her tonsil. She went on to explain that her "tonsils got infected before bbmas and i was taking f-in antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long." After that, the singer began to get "a nasty a- growth" on her tonsil, which required doctors "to do surgery on it" on Thursday. Opening up about the procedure, Doja Cat wrote, "he poked up in dere with a needle twice and then sucked all the juice out and then he took a sharp thing and cut it in two places and squoze all the goop out in dere. i cried and it hurt a lot but im ok." She added that as a result of the infection and the procedure, her "whole throat is f-ed up."

The singer, who said that she is going to try to get her tonsils removed, said that due to the procedure, she "might have some bad news for yall coming soon," possibly hinting at her taking a break from music as she continues to recover. The painful experience, the singer said, has made her reconsider some of her habits.

"I'm quitting the vape for a while and hopefully i dont crave it anymore after that," she wrote. "Throwing them away just instills panic. I'm addicted but I'm not weak. I was literally staring at my vape today that normally i'd hit a thousand times a day and hit it two times instead. I'ma try to go cold turkey for now but hopefully my brain doesn't need it at all by then."

Amid her vow to quit vaping at least for the time being, Doja Cat was met with plenty of support. Responding to the singer, one person wrote, "we're rooting for u!!" Another person commented, "i'm so glad you are doing this for your body, take care and be easy on yourself! it must be hard :(" Responding to the positive message, the singer wrote, "yall bout to make me cry with all the reassurance. i appreciate it. thanks for being supportive. i love you."