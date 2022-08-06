Doja Cat Shaves Her Eyebrows and Head for Bold New Look

Doja Cat is rocking a distinct new look with her hair and eyebrows all shaved off. The singer recently hosted an Instagram Live broadcast where she shocked fans by shaving off her eyebrows and buzzing her hair down close to the skin. Afterward, she shared new selfies on her main feed to reveal how she had styled herself.

"I just do not like to have hair," Doja Cat said on Thursday night. She complained that hair -- and wigs, for that matter -- were not worth the constant upkeep, and they hindered her during hot summertime activities such as exercising. She said: "I'd be working out, but I couldn't focus because I was more concerned with how I looked and how my hair was doing. There were times when I'd put a beanie on top of my wig, that's on top of a wig cap, that's on top of braids."

"I just can't believe that it took me this long to be like: shave your f-ing head," she concluded. Needless to say, fans had some mixed reactions to this stream before during and after Doja Cat had shaved herself. However, the comments on her Instagram post on Friday were mostly positive as she unveiled the finished product.

"Love the eyebrow designs," one fan wrote with a heart-eyes emoji. Another added: "DOJA I LOVE THIS IDC WHAT ANYONE SAYS," and a third added: "Dresden doll vibes with those brows, nice work."

As arbitrary as it may seem, die-hard fans saw this move coming. on Sunday, the rapper tweeted: "I'm going to shave my head a gain a ton of muscle but as a joke." Some assumed she was joking but many took her at her word. Meanwhile, of course many of the comments on both of these posts were unrelated pleas for Doja Cat to release some new music.

Doja Cat's career is in an uncertain place right now after the singer made some vulnerable revelations about her mental health. Starting in December of 2021, she has made several public comments about experience career burnout, and she has questioned how much longer she wants to continue in the entertainment business at all. Back in March, she tweeted: "Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I'm a fucking fool for ever thinking I was made for this... This shit ain't for me so I'm out. Y'all take care."

im going to shave my head and gain a ton of muscle but as a joke. — smell it (@DojaCat) August 1, 2022

Doja Cat has released one new song since then and has hinted that a new album is on the way. Hopefully she can find some balance and still satisfy her fans.