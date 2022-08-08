Doja Cat Responds to Concerns After Shaving Her Head

Doja Cat assured fans she is doing fine after she shaved her head and eyebrows. The 26-year-old "Woman" singer sparked some concern over the weekend after she debuted the new look on Instagram Live, and while the move sparked concern for her mental and emotional wellbeing, the musician addressed the worry on Sunday, revealing that the look was a long time coming.

Amid the wave of concern, Doja Cat, who earlier this year underwent tonsil surgery, told fans in an Instagram clip, per ET Canada, "I'm rich, I'm fine," adding, "just the whole 'Are you okay, queen?' s- makes me want to rip my...I guess the hair that I have left out, and that would be my pubics." The singer went on to address why exactly she decided to shave her head and eyebrows, explaining that she feels "like I was never supposed to have hair anyway" and she never liked having hair." She added that she "cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I've ever been like, 'This is cool.'"

Doja Cat first hinted that a big change to her appearance was coming when she tweeted on July 31, "I'm going to shave my head a gain a ton of muscle but as a joke," though many fans thought the message was nothing more than a joe. The singer proved just how serious she was when she appeared on Instagram Live Thursday night with a shaved head and shaved her eyebrows off in the live video, shocking many fans. However, even at the time, Doja Cat indicated that nothing happened that prompted the move and that she instead always wanted a shaved head.

"I just do not like to have hair," she told fans. "I'd be working out, but I couldn't focus because I was more concerned with how I looked and how my hair was doing. There were times when I'd put a beanie on top of my wig, that's on top of a wig cap, that's on top of braids... I just can't believe that it took me this long to be like: shave your f-ing head."

The highly-publicized style change comes amid an exciting time for Doja Cat. Earlier this year, she released her single "Vegas." The song is featured in the film Elvis, which explores the life and music of Elvis Presley. In June, the singer dropped the official music video for the song.