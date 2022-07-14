Doja Cat Suffers Massive Social Media Loss After Slamming 'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp

Singer Doja Cat and Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp might be on good terms now, but their public tiff over DMs did have consequences for the "Need to Know" performer's social media reach. Last week, Schnapp, 17, revealed that the 26-year-old singer sent direct messages to her. Doja later expressed her frustration that Schnapp shared their private messages with the public, but Schnapp told fans on Wednesday the two have worked things out.

Doja Cat lost about 200,000 followers on Instagram since the rift started, Page Six notes, citing data from Social Blade. The incident brought more attention to Schnapp, whose Instagram page attracted almost 2 million followers. Doja Cat has 24.1 million followers on Instagram compared to Schnapp's 25.5 million. Schnapp also has 27.9 million followers on TikTok, while Doja Cat has 25.5 million.

The situation between the celebrities really dates back to May 30 when Doja Cat tweeted that Schnapp's Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn, 29, is "fine as s—." Doja reached out to Schnapp in an attempt to be set up with Quinn. "Noah, can u tell Joseph to [hit me up]," she wrote, before asking Schnapp if Quinn has a girlfriend. Schnapp told Doja to go ask Quinn himself, but Doja said she didn't think Quinn had an Instagram page. "Right here ma'am," Schnapp wrote, adding a link to Quinn's page. Schnapp shared a screenshot of this conversation on his TikTok page.

Doja, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, was not thrilled that Schnapp shared these messages. In her own since-deleted TikTok video, she called out the actor. "To be fair this is like a kid, I don't know how old he is but he's not even over like 21," Doja began.

"When you're that young you make mistakes, you do dumb s—, you say dumb s—, you f— up relationships with people, you make mistakes like you're supposed to so you know not to do it in the future," the singer continued. "I did my share of f— ups so I don't f— up again." She went on to call Schnapp's actions "unbelievably socially unaware and wack," comparing it to "weasel s—."

The situation appears to have cooled off though. On Wednesday, Schnapp shared a TikTok video set to Doja's song "Kiss Me More." He later added a second comment to the post. "Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings," he wrote, including two heart emojis.