Doja Cat Pays Tribute to Late 'Elvis' Standout Shonka Dukureh After Shocking Death

Doja Cat has honored fellow Elvis collaborator Shonka Dukureh. The pop star, 26, posted an Instagram Story on July 22 featuring a photo of her and Dukureh, who was found dead in her Nashville home on Thursday at age 44.

"Rest In Peace Shonka — an incredible talent taken from us too soon," Doja Cat wrote."Was a true honor getting to know her, and I am so grateful to her for lending her incredible vocals to 'Vegas.' Her amazing performance in Elvis amongst her other artistry, will live on. Sending my deepest condolences to her loved ones."

(Photo: dojacat@Instagram)

Director Baz Luhrmann also shared an Instagram tribute to the late singer writing, "A special light went out today, and all of the Elvis movie family are heartbroken by the loss of Shonka Dukureh," he wrote. "From the moment she came into our world, Shonka brought joy, spirit and of course her voice and her music."

"Whenever she was on set, on stage, or even just in the room, everyone always felt uplifted," added Luhrmann. "Shonka was just starting to find a larger audience for her tremendous talent, and I got to see her uplift whole crowds of people at Coachella and beyond."

The filmmaker recalled Shonka's favorite word, "blessings," and expressed how he and "the entire Elvis cast, crew and musical collaborators, feel truly blessed to have had time with her." He concluded his message by sending "all our love and support to Shonka's children at this time."

Nashville Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that Dukureh was found dead in the bedroom of the Nashville apartment she shared with her two young kids. After finding her unresponsive at 9:27 a.m., one of her children ran to a neighbor's apartment, who called 911.

In the news release, Nashville Metropolitan PD says there are no suspicions of foul play. However, the Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Known as a gospel singer in the Nashville area, Dukureh Elvis was her acting debut. As well as appearing in the biopic as Big Mama Thornton alongside Austin Butler, Dukureh was also a part of the soundtrack. Doja Cat's song "Vegas" was sampled from her version of Thornton's hit "Hound Dog."

Dukureh appeared in Doja Cat's "Vegas" music video, and she even performed live at Coachella with her in April."Somebody asked, 'Are you nervous? It's like 70,000 people out there,'" Dukureh told WPLN of being on Coachella stage. "I said, 'I have come too far now to be nervous because it's showtime now! I can't turn around!'"