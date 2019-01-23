‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Reveals First Selfie Since Beginning Cancer Treatment

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wife Beth Chapman is remaining positive after starting chemotherapy.

On Tuesday, the reality TV star took to Instagram to share her first selfie since undergoing her first round of treatment following the return of her cancer, giving fans an update and sharing an inspirational message promising to stay positive.

“#dogwgna history in the making,” the 51-year-old captioned the photo, referencing her and husband Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s new WGN series, Dog’s Most Wanted, which they are currently filming. She concluded her post with the hashtags “dogs most wanted, cancer sucks, stay humble pray, and it’s only hair.”

The photo, which marked her first selfie since news broke that she had started cancer treatments, was immediately met with messages of support from Chapman’s fans.

“I’m praying for you and your family, Beth. Much, much love,” one person wrote in the comments section of the post.

“One tough cookie. I admire your strength, prayers for you and your honey. Stay strong,” another commented.

“We’re all praying for you sweetheart hang in there. It’s going to be hard but keep a good positive strong attitude. We all love you,” another wrote.

Chapman, who had first been diagnosed with Stage II throat cancer in September of 2017, is facing another battle with the disease. After she began to not “feel well for a number of months,” she was rushed into emergency surgery at a Los Angeles-area hospital in November, during which doctors discovered that her cancer had returned and spread to her lungs.

Determined to beat cancer again, Chapman started chemotherapy treatments in December and is said to be doing well.

“Beth started chemo for throat cancer last month. The treatments are in L.A. They are going well, but they certainly take their toll on her,” Andrew R. Brettler, the Chapman’s attorney, said in a statement to Us Weekly. “The Chapmans have a lot on their plate right now. They just started filming for the new WGN show while Beth’s been going through treatment. Hasn’t been easy but they are keeping a great outlook and Beth is one of the strongest women I know.”

Following her cancer diagnosis, the Chapman’s returned to their family home in Colorado in order to be surrounded by loved ones during Chapman’s fight. Her most recent selfie was tagged in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Dog’s Most Wanted premieres on WGN America later this year.