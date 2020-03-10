‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Posts Photo With an Actual Dog, and Comments Are Rolling In

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman recently posted a photo of himself with an actual dog, and comments from his fans are just rolling in. Taking to Instagram, Chapman shared the photo, which sees the reality TV star posing with Bram, a Czech Shepherd from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The photo was originally shared on a page dedicated to photos of Bram, with the caption reading, “Hey Dad, this is the only Dog I’ll hang with!”

Many of Chapman’s fans have been showering his post with comments, with one writing, “Gorgeous dog. And it’s good to see u with a smile dog.”

“Beautiful pic. I love German Shepard Dogs. They are so damn smart,” another follower write, while someone else added, “Oooooo oh my… now that’s what you need for a companion.”

“Wonderful looking dog! No not you Dog the other one! LOL,” one more user joked. “Love Dog he has been my inspiration that people still has big hearts!” a fifth user said.

Not long after sharing the canine snapshot, Chapman shared a throwback photo of himself and his late wife Beth, who passed away in 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Fans and followers have been taking to the comments section of this post as well, with one writing, “She is missed by so many all over the world. I never even met her but I feel the loss and I think about her often.”

“There’s a beautiful smile Dwayne. I miss seeing it,” someone else offered. “I sharing your pain I lost my wife of 31 years Teresa Marie on February 19 of 2020. It has broken me in every way a man can be broken. I’ll say a prayer for you dog God bless you.”

“I miss Mrs. Dog so much! The love that the two of you shared was the forever kind of love and you were so great together. Hang in there Dog, she will live in your heart forever but the pain will lessen and Beth wants you to be happy,” another fan said.

“We love you Dog. I bet she’s wearing her heels and diamonds above her eyebrows in heaven!” one last user exclaimed.