Dog the Bounty Hunter Barks Directly at Brian Laundrie in Heated Message Promising Not to Kill Him

Duane “Dog” Chapman bared his teeth in a video message to Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in the death of Gabby Petitio, promising the 23-year-old he would take him in alive. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star, who has insisted he is not taking part in the Laundrie search for publicity, told Laundrie to “be a man” and turn himself in. Laundrie has been missing since Sept. 17.

“Let me have you, Brian,” Chapman said in the video. “What did you do? You’re living it every night, aren’t you, boy? Turn yourself in, Brian. For once in your life, be a man.” Chapman must be hoping that Laundrie reads The Sun since he did not post the video on his Instagram or Twitter pages.

Chapman also spoke with The Sun about the message he wants to get across to Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie. “I was going to work on the father’s, so to speak heartstrings, the way I get fired the truth right,” the reality TV star said. “And sometimes that’s what I was going to tell him. I will not kill your son, I will let him, you know, make a phone call. I won’t talk to him.”

Chapman also made several wild allegations about Laundrie, based on “terrifying” social media posts he claims were made by Laundrie. “What Francy and I found on that Facebook is absolutely terrifying,” Chapman told The Sun, referring to his new wife, Francie Frane. “There are pictures of a demonic angel standing there with the sword and the throat bleeding. There is blood squirting from their eyes!” Chapman also believes Laundrie was reading “unbelievable” and “serial killer” books. Chapman provided no photos or links to what he is referring to.

The Dog’s Most Wanted star began his own search for Laundrie on Sept. 25 when he showed up to the home Laundrie shared with his parents in North Port, Florida and no one answered the door. Chapman then spent about two weeks searching Fort De Soto Park on his own, while the FBI and other authorities searched Carlton Reserve, since that’s where Laundrie’s parents said he last went on a hike. Chapman reportedly paused his search to go back to Colorado for treatment of an ankle injury, but he was back in Florida to visit the home of Laundrie’s sister, Cassie, on Wednesday. Cassie did not answer the door.

Throughout his search, Chapman’s critics have accused him of trying to get publicity, including his estranged stepdaughter Cecily Chapman. CMT reportedly declined to air a show about Chapman’s Laundrie search before he could even pitch to them. A&E, which aired the original Dog the Bounty Hunter series, also reportedly passed. After ID aired a John Walsh-hosted special, Laundrie’s attorney, Steve Bertolino, called Walsh and Chapman “dusty relics” using the situation to “give their publicity-hungry egos some food.” Chapman dismissed this, telling Fox News, “It’s ironic that Mr. Bertolino would criticize the people trying to find Brian Laundrie unless perhaps he doesn’t want him to be found.”