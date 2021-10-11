Dog the Bounty Hunter Makes Wild ‘Serial Killer’ Claim About Brian Laundrie

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman has been on the hunt for Brian Laundrie for weeks now, and the reality TV star recently made a wild claim about the missing Florida man possibly being a “serial killer.” Laundrie disappeared more than three weeks ago, just days before the body of his girlfriend gabby Petito was found in Wyoming. Speaking to The Sun, Chapman offered some thoughts on Laundrie, saying, “I’m thinking more and more about him being maybe a serial killer — not just a killer of Gabby.” Chapman then cited some of the “unbelievable” books that Laundrie reportedly read as being supposed evidence for Laundrie’s “demonic past” and “dark side.”

Chapman explained, “A couple of the books that he’s been reading are 10 times worse than Dungeons and Dragons. This kid, Brian, has taken those books obviously to heart. And this is what happens when your kid is looking at those kinds of things.” Elaborating more on his “serial killer” theory, Chapman said, “He just overnight just didn’t become a killer. A killer is made, and he is built to be or she, a killer.” Chapman continued. “He built himself to be that by looking at that kind of, let’s say the dark side stuff. There are pictures of demons all over it.” Notably, Lullaby by Chuck Palahniuk appears to be the only title specifically cited by The Sun as being a book Laundrie openly praised.

Chapman has been working on his own to try and find Laundrie, choosing not to work alongside law enforcement officials in his hunt. Chapman defended his decision to do so, telling Newsmax, “I guess we kind of do the same thing but I really don’t pay too much attention, like they don’t pay too much attention to me.” He added, “After 45 years, I don’t call the police, they’re usually called on me — so I don’t know what they’re doing.” Chapman went on to say, “I can’t call up and say, ‘Hey, G-Man, what’s going where’s your leads?’ And they don’t call me and say, ‘Hey, Dog, where’s your leads?’ so I have no idea.”

The famed TV bounty hunter went on to share that, while he isn’t seeking police assistance in his Laundrie hunt, there is one situation where his team will call for law enforcement. “Now if someone’s in a house and they start firing at us then we call Big Brother and they send the SWAT and the dogs and get the guy,” Chapman said. “But I don’t check in with the police officers or the government to tell them what I’m doing and again they don’t check in with me to tell me what they’re doing.” At this time, Laundrie’s whereabouts are still unknown.