'Dog the Bounty Hunter': Baby Lyssa Opens up About 'Hard Losses' She Experienced This Year

Dog the Bounty Hunter alum 'Baby' Lyssa Chapman recently took to Instagram to open up about some "hard losses" she experienced this year. In her post, the former reality TV star shared a video collage of herself, with the first clip showing her crying, and the rest showing her smiling and enjoying life. The clip is set to an audio of someone saying, "I mean, let's be honest... if they knew, if they truly knew, what you were up against right now, they would be wondering how you were still smiling, how you were still doing the things you're doing. That says a hell of a lot about you."

Elaborating on what she's been going through, Chapman wrote in the post's caption: "Being vulnerable is not something I typically do on social media, but the past few months have been really hard. Where I came from, the things I've been through, have made a strong woman but I'm okay admitting that I'm struggling. 2023 has dealt some hard losses, lessons and at times it feels like the universe, that I love so much has it out for me. Like there's someone laughing at me every time I try to overcome and I keep getting knocked back down. My typical line to people is 'Life is kicking my a$$, but I'm still in good spirits' because, it's true."

She then added: "I'm finding tiny moments, hell, seconds of happiness in between the agony of day to day. Life is a gift, struggles are a gift (?) I look in my daughters eyes, hear their voices, I see a bird fly by. I can feel the wind on my face and the temperature of the sun on my skin. I'm hanging on until the world continues spinning in my direction again."

A number of Chapman's followers have since replied to the post with kind words and comments. "You are such a light and a beautiful soul in and out! This post alone inspires me and I hope you continue finding the glimpses that inspired you also," one person wrote. Someone else added, "Hang in there! Look at everything you've overcome already! Things always have a way of working themselves out it just takes a little time."

"It is okay to not be okay. You're such a strong beautiful woman and you might not know why things happen but everything happens for a reason and in the end you'll be okay and so so so much stronger then you already were," a third user offered. One last fan commented, "Keep fighting, have your moments, you need them, you don't always have to be strong just don't give up."