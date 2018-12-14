Dog the Bounty Hunter to Avoid Charges in Denver Assault Case

It’s been reported that Dog the Bounty Hunter will avoid charges in Denver over his recent alleged assault case.

TMZ reports that Dog’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, confirmed to the outlet that the charges have been dropped, and that the reality TV star is very happy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re grateful to the Denver PD and City Attorney for investigating the matter and recognizing that Duane was innocent,” he said. “His focus continues to be on Beth’s health and recovery.”

The incident took place on Nov. 30, when Dog and his wife Beth Chapman were returning home to Colorado, after Chapman was forced to undergo emergency surgery in California due to her throat cancer returning.

A 17-year-old kid claimed that Dog became physical and aggressive with him when he asked for a picture. He filed charges with the local police department.

Dog later filed charges of his own, alleging that the kid and his father were responsible for instigating the situation. He claimed the teen said, “I have a bounty on my head, what are you going to do about it motherf—er,” and pointed at Chapman — who was confined to a wheelchair — and exclaimed, “Tell that fat b— to get out of her chair.”

Both cases were sent to the Denver District and City Attorney’s Office, but they each refused to press charges.

As mentioned, Dog and Chapman were returning him to Colorado where Chapman will begin a new battle against cancer.

Dog spoke to journalists about Chapman, telling the outlet that she was “not doing good,” but that they hoped that getting back to Colorado would help her feel more comfortable.

“[We] were met by friends when we landed who brought us home,” he shared. “Beth slept for almost an entire day, and she was more comfortable, then she got up and she was trying to do things around the house, trying to do laundry and wash the dishes, I said to her, ‘I’ve done all that, don’t worry.’ “

Prior to their trip back to Colorado, Dog shared details of what Chapman had been going through, and elaborated on her diagnosis.

“They got most of the throat cancer out,” the bounty hunter stated. “Her airway is clear now, but the doctors are afraid that it has spread. They are doing a biopsy scan to check if it has spread.”

“I told them I need to know right away and they’re going to get me the results by tomorrow. Hopefully it hasn’t spread. Last time it didn’t spread at all, so we’re hoping the same thing.”

At this time, Dog is asking for fans to pray for Chapman, as her cancer is reportedly incurable.