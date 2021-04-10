DMX Was a Massive 'The Golden Girls' Fan According to Gabrielle Union

✖

As the world continues to pay homage to rapper/actor DMX (born Earl Simmons), many little-known facts have been revealed about the prolific artist, showing his softer side –– which was hidden for years behind his dark ruff ryder persona. Gabrielle Union, a former friend and cast member of Simmons, admits the star was a huge Golden Girls fan and would "laugh hysterically" while watching the 80's sitcom. Union shared the story of how she learned this fact in a 2017 episode Complex's Hot Ones.

"Did you know that DMX really loves the Golden Girls? and that's a real fun fact," she told host Sean Evans. She went on to tell of a dog biting incident that happened while she and "Slippin'" rapper were working on the set of their film Cradle to the Grave. "So, after a while, nobody wanted to go get him so I would be sent to go get him because I'm a dog person. And he'd be like 'Gab, have a drink. We're going to watch the Golden Girls. This s–– is funny,'" she said. "We would have a Heineken, sometimes a little crown, and we'd watch the Golden Girls. And he would laugh hysterically."

Union added that her extra help didn't stop there. She says she also had to further assist the crew by helping with the B-roll. "I also had to do all of his B-roll questions because they were afraid of him. So I was like, 'I'm not asking DMX about the cinematography.' You know who doesn't care about the cinematography? F––ing DMX," she said.

DMX was officially pronounced dead on Friday (April 9) after suffering a heart attack. He was admitted to the hospital earlier this week, where he remained on life support until he ultimately passed. He was 50 years old. "He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever," his family said in a statement announcing his death. "We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized."