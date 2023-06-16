DJ Khaled Updates Health Status After Surfing Accident Sends Him for X-Rays

DJ Khaled is recovering after his recent tropical vacation ended him seeking care from medical professionals. The "All I Do Is Win" musician was left "in so much pain" and forced to take a trip to the doctors for x-rays after his attempt to surf in Turks and Caicos this week led to a nasty wipe out.

The incident was recorded on video, which Khaled later shared to Instagram. In the clip, the musician can be seen attempting to balance on the board before falling on top of it, his chest slamming painfully into it. In the clip, Khaled told his followers that he was "in so much pain." The producer said he "tried to golf this morning. I played, I made it to the eighth hole and then I had to stop myself because I know I'm going to golf everyday." Khaled said he instead decided to "get a massage and make sure I get better." He added that his masseuse informed him that the muscles around the impacted area appeared "really irritated and disturbed."

In a second video uploaded later that day, Khaled documented his visit to the doctors, where he got X-rays to assess the injury. Khaled told his followers in another video that he was "just hoping it just a bruised muscle or just a bruise. I just want to make sure the bone ain't broken because I've been up 48 hours and I haven't slept. This morning I tried explain to [medical professionals] that the pain's high-level."

"The doctor said I got a big, real bad bruise. hey said on the bone they've seen a little line on one of the bones. They're not sure if it's a fracture, so I'm gonna double check," he continued in another update. "I do need to rest it up."

Despite the injury, Khaled isn't letting it slow him down. The musician has shared several videos since the initial clip detailing the accident. Although he has said he remains in pain, he has been out golfing, explaining in one video, "I have to play golf. For a lot of reasons: for my mind, for my peace. ut I feel like I'm supposed to fight through this pain, I'm gonna smoothen out my swing. ... I got the big injury but it's actually making my swing super smooth."