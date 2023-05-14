Pop Star Injured, Forced to Back out of Major Concerts

Wooyoung, of the Korean pop group ATEEZ, will temporarily suspend all activities due to an ankle injury. An injured ankle forced Wooyoung to perform while sitting down during some of ATEEZ's encore concerts in Japan this week, Soompi reported. Wooyoung will be going on a temporary hiatus as part of his treatment and recovery, KQ Entertainment announced on May 8. Due to this, Wooyoung will not be joining the rest of the K-pop group at THE DANCE DAY LIVE 2023 or KCON 2023 Japan. In full, the agency's English statement reads, per Soompi: "Hello, This is KQ Entertainment. It is with utmost regret that we relay the news of ATEEZ member Wooyoung's health to the fans who have shown such generous love and care for ATEEZ. Recently, Wooyoung obtained an ankle injury and has been focusing on recovery. Despite this, he has been performing on stage while sitting in a chair due to his strong will to fulfill his promise with the fans."

The message continued. "As the pain has continued, it was decided that he would need a thorough examination and treatment at a medical institution. After a long discussion with Wooyoung and all the other ATEEZ members, the decision has been made to suspend Wooyoung's schedule for a period of time so that he can undergo treatment accordingly. As a result, Wooyoung will not be able to join the following schedules: 'THE DANCE DAY LIVE 2023' and 'KCON 2023 JAPAN.' We ask for your understanding, as this decision has been made in consideration of Wooyoung's health," the statement concluded. "We apologize for the sudden news and will do our absolute best to ensure Wooyoung's quick recovery, as his health is our biggest priority."

At midnight KST on May 14, ATEEZ officially announced the date of their highly-anticipated June comeback. THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW will be released on June 16. In addition to announcing their return date, ATEEZ also revealed an eye-catching teaser image showing torn pieces of "WANTED" posters of their eight members and declaring, "DANGEROUS FUGITIVES DISAPPEARED." A new album from ATEEZ is expected to be released in June, according to Seoul Economic Daily, on April 29. The report wasn't confirmed or denied by KQ Entertainment at first, but fans attending ATEEZ's encore concert on April 28 stumbled upon a QR code on a banner outside the venue that led to the "WANTED" teaser, hinting at the group's upcoming return.