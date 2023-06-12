'Gladiator 2' Crew Members Injured in Morocco Set Accident

An accident on the Morocco set of Gladiator 2, Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel, left several crew members injured. A total of six people suffered non-life-threatening burn injuries, with four remaining hospitalized, after the incident occurred towards the end of the shooting day on June 7. No cast members were injured.

"While filming a planned stunt sequence on the set of the Gladiator sequel, an accident occurred during which several crew members experienced non-life-threatening injuries," a spokesperson for Paramount Pictures said in a statement, per Variety. "The safety and full medical services teams on-site were able to act quickly so that those who were impacted immediately received necessary care. They are all in stable condition and continue to receive treatment."

An individual with knowledge of the production told Variety that all of those injured sustained burn injuries. Two of the injured crew members were treated locally and then discharged. Four crew members remained hospitalized as of the June 9 report. It is unclear if they are still in the hospital or if they have since been discharged.

The Paramount Pictures spokesperson did not share any further information regarding the incident, but The Sun reported on June 9 that "a fireball engulfed the set" during a special effects scene. Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington, who are starring in the film alongside Pedro Pascal and Connie Nielsen, were reportedly on set at the time and witnessed the incident, which a source described, "a huge ball of fire flew up and caught several crew members in its path."

"In years of filming I've never seen an accident so scary," the source added. "Six production staff had to be rushed to hospital for treatment. Hopefully everyone will be OK, but it was a serious accident. Everyone involved, from the lowliest runners to the star names, has been shaken up by this."

A cause for the reported explosion is not yet known, but onlookers believe a gas pipe on the set may have ruptured, per The Sun. The outlet reported that an investigation is underway.

Scott, who directed the first film, is producing Gladiator 2 with Scott Free President Michael Pruss. Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher of Red Wagon Entertainment are also producing. David Scarpa, who worked with Scott on his upcoming Napoleon biopic, wrote the script. Gladiator 2 is set to release in theaters in November 2024.