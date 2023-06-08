Rapper's Tour Canceled Due to 'Severe Leg Injury'

Conway the Machine's fans will have to wait much longer to see him perform again. The Buffalo, New York rapper postponed his upcoming tour, which he hopes to reschedule for the future. Conway suffered a "severe leg injury," the rapper revealed on May 22. on May 27, he shared a video of himself walking out of a hospital room on crutches, giving fans an idea of how serious the injury is.

The rapper, born Demond Price, has a fractured right tibia and a dislocated kneecap, he told fans on May 22. He included a photo of his leg wrapped and held in a brace, alongside the announcement that the tour to support his third album, Won't He Do It, was postponed. All tickets purchased for the tour will be accepted on the rescheduled dates.

"Anyone that knows me knows there's nothing I love to do more than bein up on that stage," Conway wrote. "I can't lie I'm super disappointed that I have to postpone the WHDI tour for a little bit because I was really looking forward to goin on those stages and rocking this WHDI s— for y'all live. However, I am in good spirits and I'm only looking at it as just a minor lil setback for a MAJOR COMEBACK! No stress!!"

Conway also shared a video of himself gingerly being led outside his hospital room by a nurse, set to 50 Cent's "Gotta Make It To Heaven." He needed crutches to walk, and another nurse held a wheelchair behind him. After hearing that Conway was using his song as inspiration, 50 Cent showed his support on Instagram. "That boy tuff he will be back on his feet in no time. [Conway] let's go, every setback is for the get back," 50 Cent wrote. Conway then shared 50 Cent's words of encouragement on his own Instagram page.

Conway is now back to releasing albums independently after stirring up controversy last year during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. He mentioned wanting to "redo" his contract with Griselda Records, the label he co-founded with his brother Westside Gunn and Mach-Harmony in 2012. Conway said he "didn't even read that contract." The comments sparked speculation that he and Westside Gunn were feuding, but Conway told Rolling Stone earlier this month that this was not the case.

"We're always seen together. Him and my nephew came out there, did some shows. He's on the album. We talk every day almost. Talked to him yesterday," Conway said of his brother. He went on to tell the magazine he regretted his comments. "I wish I ain't say none of that stuff," he said. "I never meant for it to come out like that...It wasn't nothing in my contract to where I got jerked or nobody stole from me or took my money from me."

Conway also told My Expert Opinion podcast host Math Hoffa that no one owes him anything. "I want to just be very clear: nobody owes me a penny, nobody stole nothing from me," Conway explained, notes Uproxx. "[Westside Gunn] and them, Shady Records, nobody, all my business was on the up and up. When I was saying in The Breakfast Club interview, how I didn't read the contract and all that s—, it wasn't coming from a place of idiocy. It was out of [loyalty] that I didn't read that s—. That's my brother. I ain't gotta read nothin'. I know we good. That's what that was."