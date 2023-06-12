TV Sex Scene Goes Wrong, Actors End up Hospitalized

Channel 9 Australia's new Shane Warne docuseries ended up with a sex scene gone wrong, sending its lead actors to the hospital. In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Marny Kennedy, who plays the late cricketer's ex-wife Simone Callahan, has said that filming the miniseries in Melbourne was not without its challenges. One particular bedroom scene, which had gone disastrously wrong, prompted them both to be rushed to the hospital, and neither of them was able to walk out without any injuries. As a result of the accident, Kennedy suffered a broken wrist, and Alex Williams, who plays Warne, cracked the back of his head. "We were going down a corridor and we were meant to push into the bedroom and land on the bed, but we both completely missed the bed," explained the actress. "We ended up sitting in the emergency room together, he with a bandage around his head and me with my wrist strapped."

The hospital specialized in care for the elderly, and Kennedy explained that since the two of them were dressed in their Shane and Simone costumes, they decided to take a selfie together at this hospital. She added, "It was just Alex and I with our bleached hair, fully still in wardrobe, sitting there surrounded by elderly residents." Despite this, the actors, who have known each other for over a decade, ended up finding some humor in the incident. To celebrate the end of the filming for their last day, they got personalized mugs made up with their ER photo on them for the whole crew to commemorate the end of the filming.

Among the viewers, the miniseries trailer, which aired for the first time on Channel 9 two weeks ago, wasn't very well received. Warne died just over a year ago, in March 2022, from what is suspected to have been a heart attack while on holiday in Thailand. Six months after the cricket player's death, the network confirmed that it was to produce a two-part miniseries about his life. However, it was reported that the production of the series started just three weeks after he died, reported Daily Mail. Featuring scenes filmed in the late cricketer's home of Melbourne, the miniseries tells a dramatized story of the late cricketer's remarkable sporting career and rise to fame, including his marriage to ex-wife Simone Callahan.