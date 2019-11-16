Disney+ Features Tribute to Cameron Boyce and His ‘Descendants’ Character

Cameron Boyce was one of Disney Channel’s brightest stars before his untimely passing on July 6. However, his legacy lives on at the House of Mouse in the form of a feature on Disney+, the company’s new streaming service. While Boyce played several roles in Disney Properties, his best known was Carlos, the son of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil, in the Disney Channel movie franchise Descendants. Carlos is one of the options users can choose when selecting profile images on the Disney+ service.

If chosen, Boyce’s image will appear to a user each time they start up the service as they select their user profile. Boyce’s character appears as an option in the Disney Channel section, alongside fellow Descendants characters Mal (Dove Cameron), Evie (Sofia Carson), Jay (Booboo Stewart) and Uma (China Anne McClain).

Upon entering the app, Boyce’s fans can watch two of his films (Descendants and Descendants 2) and his many appearances on the Disney Channel original series Jessie.

Boyce died a “sudden unexpected death” due to epilepsy, according to officials. His death was considered “natural” by authorities and the 20-year-old actor was aware of his condition before his passing.

Before the official ruling, Boyce’s family had told ABC News that epilepsy was the likely cause when they broke the news of his death.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron. He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated,” a spokesperson for the Boyce family said. “The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family, and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral–which in and of itself, is agonizing.”

Disney Channel also issued a statement on the beloved star’s death when it was made public.

“From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work,” the company’s spokesperson said. “He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”