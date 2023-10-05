Disney Actress Files Restraining Order Against 'Delusional' Former Schoolmate

Olivia Rose Keegan has filed for a restraining order against a former schoolmate who she says has sent her hundreds of text messages and FaceTime calls containing "threats of physical and sexual violence." In legal documents filed in Los Angeles, the former High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star said she has been left "frightened" for the safety of her and her boyfriend, Dylan McTee, amid the harassment.



The ordeal began back in June of 2022, per the documents, which were obtained by The Blast, when Keegan and McTee ran into the man in Venice Beach. According to the documents, Keegan and the man, whom The Blast did not identify by name, attended elementary school together in Northern California, though Keegan said he was five grades above her, and the "last year that we were in school together I was in the 3rd grade and he was in the 8th grade." The documents explained that when they ran into each other again, they exchanged contact information because of their prior connection from childhood school, and while "everything seemed fine" at first, things quickly took a sinister turn.



According to Keegan, after exchanging information, her former schoolmate "contacted me by text message shortly thereafter. I answered him and the initial text messages between us were normal." The man, however, continued to message her, and "it became apparent that he wanted a relationship with me." When Keegan "tried to be cordial and let him know that I was not interested...He sent messages that he did not understand and would not accept that I only liked him as a friend. He began to text message and call me with increasing regularity. This made me very uncomfortable and I stopped responding to him completely. This did not deter him."



The Gothan Knights star said the man "harassed me by sending multiple text messages similar in content to the hundreds of harassing messages he has been sending me since March of this year. From the very beginning, and in this most recent text, he repeatedly insists that we are meant to be together romantically and that I need to answer his calls and respond to his messages." He also began harassing her boyfriend with physical violence and also stated "that he will r- me."



"His most recent text message in combination with his delusional thinking, past threats of sexual violence against me, threats of physical violence against my boyfriend, and repeated phone calls has left me extremely frightened for our safety," Keegan said. "I experience emotional distress from this situation and I am afraid when I leave the house."



Keegan said in total, the man has sent her over 400 text messages since March, and during a 22-day period, he "Facetimed me approximately 279 times and often all night long." Keegan said in the documents that she is able to provide the court with "documentary evidence containing multiple text messages sent to me from him where he explicitly threatens to beat my boyfriend," as well as other text messages of the harassment. The actress, who has asked a Los Angeles judge for protection for both herself and her boyfriend, added that while she and McTee "were not physically harmed, Dylan and I are emotionally distressed by the threats of physical and sexual violence perpetrated against us by him and we fear for our safety." She says the man has become "delusional" and "his intent to physically hurt me and my boyfriend."