Discovery Channel Star Dies of Breast Cancer: Lizzy Musi Was 33

Lizzy Musi, a prominent figure in the world of drag racing and star of Discovery Channel's Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, has passed away at the age of 33 following a battle with stage 4 breast cancer. Her father, Pat Musi, confirmed the news in a statement shared on social media.

"Surrounded by her Family, in the comfort of her own home, Lizzy was called to heaven at 11:25pm tonight," Pat Musi wrote on Facebook. He said he was grateful for the outpouring of support, adding, "Thank you for all the prayers and support throughout her battle. At this time, the family would like to have time to process, grief [sic] and make arrangements in peace."

The racing community and fans alike have been saddened by the young talent's death. Social media platforms have been flooded with messages of condolence and remembrance. One fan commented, "Sorry for your loss. Sending prayers to you and your family," while another expressed disbelief, writing, "This is unreal. So sorry to be reading this."

Musi's cancer journey began in April 2023 when she shared her diagnosis with her followers on Instagram. She revealed, "Hey Everyone, I haven't been able to have much time to post due to an unexpected life change. A few days ago I have been Diagnosed with Triple Negative Stage 4 Breast Cancer that has moved to my lymph nodes to my liver."

Throughout her fight, Musi remained open about her experiences. In a moment shared on social media last June, Musi revealed that she had decided to shave her head. She wrote, "Never thought in a million years I would post a picture like this. I want to share every raw moment with you guys through my journey. 2 nights ago I had to shave my head due to extreme hair loss."

Despite the physical and emotional hardships, Musi maintained an inspired attitude. In April, she shared a video showcasing her determination, captioning it, "I am so very thankful to what this journey has actually taught me. I now know I have a purpose in life. I am grateful to keep going. GOD, my support of my family & friends and my knowledgeable doctors @mdandersoncancercenter AND @dukecancerinstitute gives me the strength and go!"

In February, Musi admitted she was still adapting to her new reality, writing, "Keeping my body moving and learning to nourish and care for your body more than ever. I honestly have learned so much during this journey so far. Just need to keep thriving!"