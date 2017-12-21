Did Khloe Kardashian Already Tie the Knot?

Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancy announcement may have included another major spoiler.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member confirmed Wednesday that she was, indeed, pregnant using a black and white Instagram photo of her and boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson holding hands atop her pregnant belly.

But when fans got over the breaking baby news, they zeroed in on Kardashian’s left hand, which is sporting a massive diamond band on its ring finger.

This led many fans to assume that Kardashian and Thompson had tied the knot in secret, but a family insider told Us Weekly that the Revenge Body star is just rocking some bling.

The 33-year-old was married to NBA player Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016, and sources say she’s not keen to walk down the aisle in the immediate future.

“Khloé hasn’t typically cared about getting married before having a baby,” a source told Us in September. “She’s open to it but it’s not a prerequisite, to be married, before having kids.”

“Marriage is definitely in the cards,” another source told the publication of the couple in October. “They are just waiting for the right time to move forward. Khloé doesn’t want to rush into anything.”

The two do seem like they’re head over heels with each other, however.

“My greatest dream realized!” she wrote alongside her pregnancy announcement. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!”

She continued: “You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes!”

In return, Thompson gushed over his girlfriend in the comments.

“My love, thank you for [allowing] me to be a part of your journey in life and allowing to share this moment with you this is something and always cherish,” he wrote. “Girl you look better now.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@khloekardashian