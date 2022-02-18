Dick Van Dyke, 96, Sings and Dances With Wife Arlene Silver in Romantic Video

Living legend Dick Van Dyke made a surprise appearance in his wife Arlene Silver’s latest music video for the song “Everybody Loves a Lover.” In the video, Van Dyke, 96, joins Arlene & the Vantastix as they perform the song in an art gallery covered with floral prints on the walls. Silver, 50, and Van Dyke even do a little dancing on their own while exchanging lines of the song. The video was released on Monday to mark Valentine’s Day.

“Everybody Loves a Lover” is a standard written by Richard Adler and Robert Allen. It was first recorded by Doris Day in 1958. Silver’s version keeps the classic tone of the original, with her backup singers providing doo-wop vocals. Tony Guerrero also plays the trumpet solo and appears in the video.

The video earned plenty of praise from Van Dyke’s fans. “Absolutely fantastic…may Dick Van Dyke live forever,” one fan wrote on YouTube. “Such a fan of Dick Van Dyke. This was beautifully done. KUDOS to them for making this fantastic video,” another commented. “This is absolutely AWESOME!! Loved the last part!Happy Valentine’s Day to you,” another fan wrote.

Van Dyke and Silver, a producer and makeup artist, married in 2012, six years after they met. They will mark their 10th wedding anniversary on Feb. 29, notes PEOPLE. This was Van Dyke’s second marriage. He was previously married to the late Margerie Willett from 1948 until 1984. Van Dyke also had a decades-long relationship with actress Michelle Triola until her death in 2009. Van Dyke and Willett had four children, Christian, Barry, Stacy, and Carrie Beth.

When Silver and Van Dyke celebrated their first wedding anniversary back in 2013, Silver told HuffPost the Mary Poppins star is the “perfect” partner for her. “He is a lot of fun. He’s not immature in a bad way,” Silver said at the time. “He’s immature in a good way with the wonder of a child. He’s just fun, he’s open-minded. He’s not stuck in his ways at all. We’re both like children. We feel like we’re both having a second childhood.”

Van Dyke has three Emmys for The Dick Van Dyke Show and won a fourth in 1977 for his variety show Van Dyke and Company. In 2018, he had a cameo role in Mary Poppins Returns as a nod to his performance in the 1964 classic. His other recent credits include Kidding, Life Is Boring, an episode of The Middle, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, and Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.



