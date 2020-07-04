'The Dick Van Dyke Show' Special Tribute to Carl Reiner Left Fans With Happy Tears Following His Death at 98
CBS aired a special hour of The Dick Van Dyke Show episodes Saturday night as a tribute to the late Carl Reiner. The show's creator and recurring star died on Monday night at age 98. Although the two episodes were colorized, fans still appreciated getting to see the two shows, especially after Reiner's family tweeted about how much Reiner liked seeing the colorized versions.
The special tribute featured the episodes "Coast to Coast Big Mouth," one of the funniest and most beloved Dick Van Dyke episodes. In the episode, Laura Petrie (Mary Tyler Moore) revealed on national television that her husband's boss, the comedian Alan Brady (Reiner) wore a toupee. The episode originally aired onSept. 15, 1965 and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series in 1966. It was the Season 5 premiere.
Next, CBS aired "October Eve," in which Laura learns an artist (Reiner) took the liberty of painting her "undraped" even though she posed for him wearing clothes. The episode aired on April 8, 1964, during Season 3. "In ‘October Eve,’ I got a chance to perform on the show as someone other than Alan Brady, and I loved the character of Carpetna the artist as soon as I read it," Reiner said of the episode in 2017.
Since Mr. Reiner was in favor of the process, I wish the whole series could be colorized. It could run in prime time and be the bright rescue of horrible, horrible 2020! 😊💙— MaryClancy (@MaryClancy1066) July 3, 2020
Reiner personally supervised the colorization of Dick Van Dyke Show episodes for CBS specials in 2016 and 2017. On Saturday, Reiner's family thanked CBS for scheduling the tribute, adding, "Carl often said about the new colorization of the show, 'it made me smile then ssmmiillee and sssssmmmmmiiiiillllleeeeee.'"prevnext
Thank you for letting us know he felt our love and support 🙏🏻❤️ I’m thrilled to see @CBS will be celebrating his life tonight at 8pm with two color episodes of The Dick Van Dyke Show! 😁 pic.twitter.com/L6r8zs4oSb— SteveBrant (@SteveBrant) July 3, 2020
Reiner's family also shared a new statement from Reiner's daughter, author Annie Reiner. "As you may know, Carl passed away on Monday, June 29th at the good old age of 98. We wanted to write a final tweet for him to let you know how much he appreciated your responses and support," Annie wrote. "I will say one last thing for him. I know he would be disappointed not to have lived to see Trump's eviction from the White House, to make America safe again for honor and truth. Please VOTE!"prevnext
Thank you @CBS for showing classic episodes of #TheDickVanDykeShow with an intro/tribute to #CarlReiner by the 94-year-old and still sharp Dick Van Dyke. The one where Laura accidentally tells a TV audience that Alan Brady is bald is one of my favs.— Michael Medwar (@michaelmedwar) July 4, 2020
Reiner died of natural causes Monday night at his Beverly Hills home with his family by his side. He was a giant of both television and movies, leaving a lasting impact on the shape of American comedy. Aside from creating The Dick Van Dyke Show, Reiner was known for directing Steve Martin in The Jerk, Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid, The Man With Two Brains and All of Me. He won 11 Emmys, a Grammy, the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and is a member of the Television Hall of Fame. His son, Rob Reiner, is also an actor and director.prevnext
Classic comedy with the Dick Van Dyke show on @CBS tonight. I remember my grandparents watching these as reruns in the 80s ...different type of humor, but great acting by a legendary cast.— ABT20 (@GoBlueD1) July 4, 2020
The Dick Van Dyke Show looks GREAT in color!— HarrietTubmanFreedSlavesWhileWhiteWomenSighed (@ParableofSower) July 4, 2020
Oh yes!!! #DickVanDyke on @CBS .. how much fun 😃 and in color too! A small bit of comfort in a crazy world!!— DD's Voice 🙏🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@DDs_Voice) July 4, 2020