'The Dick Van Dyke Show' Special Tribute to Carl Reiner Left Fans With Happy Tears Following His Death at 98

CBS aired a special hour of The Dick Van Dyke Show episodes Saturday night as a tribute to the late Carl Reiner. The show's creator and recurring star died on Monday night at age 98. Although the two episodes were colorized, fans still appreciated getting to see the two shows, especially after Reiner's family tweeted about how much Reiner liked seeing the colorized versions.

The special tribute featured the episodes "Coast to Coast Big Mouth," one of the funniest and most beloved Dick Van Dyke episodes. In the episode, Laura Petrie (Mary Tyler Moore) revealed on national television that her husband's boss, the comedian Alan Brady (Reiner) wore a toupee. The episode originally aired onSept. 15, 1965 and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series in 1966. It was the Season 5 premiere.

Next, CBS aired "October Eve," in which Laura learns an artist (Reiner) took the liberty of painting her "undraped" even though she posed for him wearing clothes. The episode aired on April 8, 1964, during Season 3. "In ‘October Eve,’ I got a chance to perform on the show as someone other than Alan Brady, and I loved the character of Carpetna the artist as soon as I read it," Reiner said of the episode in 2017.