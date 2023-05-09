Dianna Agron Addresses Past Taylor Swift Dating Rumors

Former Glee star Dianna Agron fielded questions about her friendship with Taylor Swift, including rumors that she was in a relationship with the singer. Agron, 37, was surprised to hear fans "shipped" the two in a new Rolling Stone interview, adding that there have been many false stories about her dating life online. The actress was also listed as Swift's inspiration for the 2013 song "22" in the Red album liner notes.

Swift's decision to list Agron as the inspiration for "22" was possibly just a reference to their friendship, she said. "That's more because of a friendship than being the inspiration for the song. But I would not be the person to ask about that," Agron told Rolling Stone. "I cannot claim that!"

There were rumors that there was more between Agron and Swift than just friendship. Agron appears to have been unaware of them before the magazine brought them up. "That is so interesting. I... I mean, there have been many stories about my dating life that are so wildly untrue," she said. "That's funny."

That was not the only rumor that Agron shot down. She also disputed reports that she was "barred" from appearing in the Cory Monteith Glee tribute episode in 2013. "I think there are so many false pieces of information out there," she said. "That's the weirdest thing that you have to learn in this industry – you don't comment on things that are untrue, because that gives them more space. Maybe at the end of my career, I'll write a book and go into detail on everything that was very true and very untrue."

Agron starred as cheerleader Quinn Fabray on Glee, starring in the first three seasons and recurring in the final three. After the series ended, she moved on to indie movies, although she did voice a news anchor in Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet. In 2020, she starred in the acclaimed Shiva Baby. Her latest movie, Clock, was just released on Hulu. She is now working on her first series since Glee, Netflix's The Chosen One, an adaptation of Mark Millar's graphic novel series American Jesus.

"It does feel strange because we were such young people," Agron said of her Glee period. "If I see footage of myself from that period, I see my youth and I see the heart and community and family we had with each other. It's emotional, nostalgic, heartwarming, and career-affirming. That experience opened up so many doors, and I'm so grateful that that's how I learned everything." Glee is streaming on both Hulu and Disney+.