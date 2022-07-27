'Glee' Alum Joins 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19

Grey's Anatomy is bringing in Glee alum Harry Shum Jr. to complete the group of five new resident cast additions for the upcoming 19th season of the ABC medical drama, Deadline reports. Shum joins the recently-cast Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis as one of the new first-year surgical residents at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, forced to disband and rebuild its teaching program in the Season 18 finale.

Shum, who burst onto the scene in Fox's Glee and Freeform's Shadowhunters before going on to star in Crazy Rich Asians and Everything Everywhere All at Once, is also set to reprise his role Charlie Wu in the upcoming Crazy Rich Asians spinoff movie centering around Gemma Chan's character Astrid Young Teo and her romance with Charlie.

Shum's Grey's character Daniel "Blue" Kwan is described as "sharp-witted, impatient and brilliant." While he is generous and naturally gifted, his competitive side can get him in trouble. After a family crisis interfered with his original career plans, Blue has a lot to prove at Grey Sloan. Blue joins a similarly complicated cast of characters joining the resident program in Season 19.

Kane's character, Jules Millin, is described as having been raised by "drug-addled artist/hippies," and emerging from the situation the only grown-up in the bunch Having had to take care of herself and her parents throughout life, Jules can be bossy, but her heart is in the right place, and she's not afraid to break a few rules to save a life.

Francis will play Mika Yasuda, the middle child of nine children who uses people underestimating her to her advantage. While dealing with overwhelming student loans from her medical education, Mika is confident she'll still rise to the top of the competitive program.

Floyd plays Simone Griffin, a "funny, whip smart, high achiever" who has a complicated family dynamic. Despite growing up in Seattle, Simone never wanted to work at Grey Sloan because of a "painful personal history" with the hospital. Terho, meanwhile, will play Lucas Adams, the "charming black sheep" of his family whose great mind doesn't match his grades. Determined to prove himself as a surgeon, Lucas will have to stop leaning on his personality and put in the work.