'Glee' Star Lea Michele's Son Hospitalized Again

Lea Michele has an unfortunate update about her son's recent health struggles. As Page Six noted, the Glee actor revealed on Wednesday that her son, Ever, has been hospitalized again. This update comes weeks after Michele first opened up about her son, whom she shares with her husband, Zandy Reich, being hospitalized for a "scary health issue."

Michele took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to share an update on her two-year-old's condition. She posted a photo of her son in a crib (with a heart over his face to maintain his privacy) and wrote, "Today was a hard day." The Broadway star continued, "As parents, we have to be strong for our kids. But sometimes you just want to break down and cry." Michele mentioned that she went into the hospital bathroom to cry so as to not further alarm her child.

"These hard times show you truly what matters and is important in life and how much we have to be grateful for," she added. "It's been hard to say the least but our boy is such a champ and is going to be ok. But it still hurts." Michele did not disclose what health issue her son has been dealing with. But, as previously mentioned, this does come a couple of weeks after she first told her fans about Ever's hospitalization and her subsequent absence from Funny Girl in order to be by her son's side.

"I'm so sorry, but unfortunately I will be out of [Funny Girl] today," Michele wrote. "We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for. I'm so sorry. Please send us some love and strength." Around a week later, she shared what was then a positive update about her son's medical battle. She shared that she was back at Funny Girl. However, she also noted that her son wasn't completely "out of the woods" yet.

"It's been a really long week, and we're still not out of the woods completely with our son. But he's headed in a good direction, and we're really, really grateful," she wrote at the time. "I have a cold just I think from not sleeping at all this past week. But I'm really happy to be back with my Funny Girl family. And I just wanted to say thank you to everyone for just so much love and support this week. I really, really appreciated it."