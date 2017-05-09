Diane Lane Squashes All Our ‘Pretty Woman’ Vibes By Revealing The Film’s Alternate Dark Ending

Diane Lane says the ending to 1990 romantic comedy Pretty Woman originally had a drastically different conclusion than the one that fans know and love.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the 52-year-old actress opened up about gunning for the role that would eventually go to Julia Roberts. Lane said that “everybody in town went for that role.” However, the film was supposed to have a significantly different storyline than the one that audiences remember.

The movie revolved around a businessman, played by Richard Gere, who needs an escort for social events. He proceeds to hire a prostitute, portrayed by Roberts, whom he meets on Hollywood Boulevard. The two end up spending a weekend together and falling in love.

According to Diane Lane, this wasn’t the movie she was interested in doing.

“It turned out to be a feel-good movie,” she said. “Originally, this crazy b**ch was kicked out of a rolling limo at the end because she was delusional that she thought this guy was really in love with her. She was only hired for the weekend, and we had such compassion for her.”

The Man of Steel actress explained that she actually prefers darker ending as opposed to the one that made the final script.

“I think that movie needs to get made,” she said. “I wanna direct it. Let’s make it happen.”

As for the film’s leading man, Richard Gere, he says that the movie forged a tight bond between him and his former co-star Julia Roberts that is still intact to this day.

“[I still talk to Roberts] all the time. I spoke to her three or four times a day,” he said. “I would call her right now.”

Even though Diane Lane missed out on appearing in Pretty Women, she did go on to star in a film alongside Richard Gere in Unfaithful.

According to a recent interview with CBS, the film was much more difficult to do than it may have looked.

“I still have a herniated disc from the kissing scene,” she said. “I’m still seeing the chiropractor, it’s been 16 years.”

Diane Lane went on to receive an Academy Award for her role in the movie.

