Steve Martin and Martin Short Pay Tribute to Diane Keaton During Concert

Steve Martin paid homage to his Father of the Bride leading lady, Diane Keaton. The actor recently shared a tribute to the late actress, who died at 79, at a recent concert.

Fans who attended the show took images from touching moment. “I FINALLY got to see Steve Martin & Martin Short live in Vegas tonight! Such a great show!! Another bucket list item checked off the list for me! They came back for a quick “encore”…. a toast, to the amazing Diane Keaton” one X, formerly Twitter, user shared.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Martin Short also shared a post to X, sharing a black and white image of Keaton. “Loved!

” La dee da,la dee da” he captioned the picture. Steve also shared an image to Instagram of an interview between Martin Short and Keaton. Short asks Keaton, “Who’s sexier, me or Steve Martin?” Keaton responds, “I mean, you’re both idiots.”

Keaton, an Oscar winner, died on October 11. She’s known for her iconic roles in films like Annie Hall, The Godfather, and The First Wives Club. Her death was confirmed by Dori Rath, a producer who worked with her.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it responded to a medical call to the late star’s Brentwood home at 8:08 a.m. local time on Oct. 11 and took a patient to the hospital. Keaton was beloved for her offbeat humor and classic fashion sense. She also starred in films including Baby Boom, The First Wives Club, Something’s Gotta Give, and the Book Club franchise.

Keaton never married. She did have two children. In an ABC News interview in 2022, Keaton said she had been “very fortunate to have many opportunities that came my way” and when asked what she would tell her 30-year-old self, she replied she “wouldn’t do it.” She said: “What made my life interesting was I had freedom. You know, that I had the opportunity to make my choices with time as it went on.”