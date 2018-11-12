‘Dexter’ Actor Michael C. Hall Reveals He Is ‘Not All the Way Heterosexual’

Dexter actor Michael C. Hall recently shared details about his personal life, candidly revealing that he is “not all the way heterosexual,”

During an interview with The Daily Beast, the topic of Hall’s sexuality came up as he was commenting on some of his past LGBTQ roles such as David in Six Feet Under and two major Broadway performances: Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and the Emcee in Cabaret.

He stated that he is “not all the way heterosexual,” later adding, however, that “as a rule I am heterosexual.”

“I think there’s a spectrum,” Hall added. “I am on it. I’m heterosexual. But if there was a percentage, I would say I was not all the way heterosexual.”

“I think playing the emcee required me to fling a bunch of doors wide open because that character I imagined as pansexual,” he continued. “Yeah, like I made out with Michael Stuhlbarg every night doing that show. I think I have always leaned into any fluidity in terms of my sexuality.”

While he is very honest about his past “craving for emotional intimacy with a man,” Hall goes on to clarify that he has never been in a formal relationship with a man.

“I’ve never had an intimate relationship with a man. I think, maybe because of an absent father, there has definitely been a craving for an emotional intimacy with a man,” he admitted.

“I don’t mean to suggest that an emotional relationship between a father and son is any way homoerotic. I mean an emotional intimacy or connection that at least in the milieu I grew up in was considered fey,” Hall said. “I had an appetite to have emotional connections with men beyond beer, sports, and fist-pumping that were considered ‘gay.’”

Having been married twice before — to his Dexter co-star Jennifer Carpenter from 2008 to 2011 and before that to actress Amy Spanger from 2002 to 2007 — Hall is now currently married to Morgan MacGregor. The couple tied the knot in 2016 and Hall says that things between them are “great.”

“She’s just an incredible friend and is a remarkable combination of intelligence and kindness,” he said of MacGregor, “and she’s able to tell me the truth that in a way that I can actually stomach.”

He then confessed that, while they do not have any yet, the two have spoken about having children in the future.

“It’s no news to anyone but it’s a crazy world, and bringing somebody into that world for a front-row seat is something that gives me pause,” Hall said frankly. “But it’s also something we talk and think about.”

Hall is currently starring in the off-Broadway play Thom Pain (based on nothing), and can also be seen in the Netflix series Safe.