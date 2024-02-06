Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Speaks Out in Tearful Video After Skull Surgeries

Derek Hough and wife Hayley Erbert are sharing the latest on her recovery after the dancer suffered a cranial hematoma while on the couple's Symphony of Dance tour on Dec. 6 and required an emergency craniectomy. Two months after Erbert, 29, was hospitalized, she and her husband took to Instagram with a video reflecting on her two skull surgeries and ongoing recovery.

Showing off her short hair and new surgical scar on the top of her head in the video Erbert said with a laugh, "A new haircut, a new scar, a new sac of fluid on the side of my face, which is supposed to eventually go away. A new skull. But also a new outlook on life. Life is so precious. Spend time with the ones you love. Hold them close cause you never know what could happen." She added of her recovery that while she still has "really good days" and "really bad days" emotionally and physically, she is doing "so much better every single day," which is something for which she is so grateful.

"It's been wild going from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows," added Hough, 38. "But I have to say, throughout this experience, this woman has been unbelievable and her perseverance and her acceptance of the whole situation, her strength, it's been remarkable to witness firsthand. She really is a miracle and it's been miraculous and it's still a journey."

Erbert recalled "genuinely" feeling all the love people were sending her after waking up from her first surgery as she began to cry. "Thank you all so much for all of your messages, your love, your energy, your light, your prayers," she said. "Thank you guys for all of it because it means so much to me and to us as a family. And genuinely, I believe it's what's gotten me through this a little bit faster and it's what helped me heal. It's what helped me stay positive throughout the entire experience." Erbert added that she is "grateful to be alive and be here to tell my story" and will eventually share more of her story as she continues to recover.

Hough's Dancing With the Stars castmates were quick to share their love in the comments, with Peta Murgatroyd, who just announced that she and husband Maks Chmerkovskiy are having a third child, commenting, "Crying crying crying. You are both so strong. Love you both dearly!" Lindsay Arnold wrote, "Hayley you are incredible and such an inspiration love you so much! ...Also! You are the most stunning human inside and out!" as Emma Slater gushed, "So much love and healing to you. Such a blessing to know you are doing so well @hayley.erbert and could that hair cut be any cuter!!!? Wow! So strong. So brave. Love you so so much."