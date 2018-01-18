Dennis Rodman Enters Rehab Following DUI Arrest

Following his arrest for driving under the influence on Saturday night, former NBA Champion Dennis Rodman is headed to rehab.

In a report from TMZ, Rodman has checked into Turning Point Rehabilitation Center in Paterson, Jersey. This isn’t “The Worm’s” first time checking into rehab, as he was part of Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew back in 2010. He also entered rehab in 2008 and 2014.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The former Chicago Bulls player was pulled over in Newport Beach, California after a traffic violation. He was taken into custody after failing a field sobriety test.

This marked Rodman’s second DUI, with his first coming while he was still playing in the NBA back in 1999. That incident cost him a $2,000 fine and forced him to go through a three-month alcoholic treatment program.

“He’s just been going through a lot of emotional issues in the past couple of months,” Rodman’s rep Darren Prince said in a TMZ interview. “He’s battled alcohol issues over the years. I’d say going back a good 15-16 years it’s been going on. I just knew he was hitting a brick wall over the past couple of months, I knew that it was getting to a point where either he had to slow down or something was going to slow him down.”

“I really just laid it on thick a couple of days ago,” Prince continued. “I said, ‘Bro, I’ve got to be honest with you man. It doesn’t matter what type of fame, wealth, you come from Park Avenue or a park bench. If you don’t stop the drinking, drinking is going to stop you.’ “

Born in Trenton, New Jersey, Rodman played power forward in the NBA from 1986-2000 winning multiple NBA championships with the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls and two NBA All-Star honors. His No. 10 jersey has been retired by the Pistons, a team he played for from 1986-93.