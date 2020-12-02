Demi Rose Goes Slow-Mo in Underwater Maldives Clip

✖

British Instagram model Demi Rose Mawby is reflecting on her sun-filled days in the Maldives. After venturing to the tropical locale in October, the 25-year-old took to Instagram just days after returning home to Ibiza to reminisce on the trip with a slow-mo video of her taking a dive in the crystal clear waters.

Shared with her 15.3 million Instagram followers on Nov. 21, Rose, who once dated rapper Tyga, wrote, "Reminiscing the most magical times. The Maldives." The accompanying video, which showed Rose diving deep into the water as manta rays swam beneath her, garnered plenty of responses. In the comments section, the clip was dubbed as "epic" by some fans, with one person writing that it was the "best underwater video I've ever seen." Others said that it was "magical."

Rose ventured to the Maldives in October. During her vacation, she didn't shy away from sharing plenty of envy-inducing posts with her fans, including images of her "chasing sunsets." She certainly seemed to be enjoying her trip, too, writing in one update, "lost and I don't need you to find me" as she posed in the ocean. The trip seemed to bring forth plenty of inspiration, too, as Rose, in a Nov. 16 post, shared a quote attributed to Zen Shin reading, "A flower does not think of competing to the flower next to it. It just blooms."

Followers of the model are accustomed to watching Rose's life play out on social media. Rose frequently shares photos and life updates to Instagram, where she boasts more than 15 million followers. Speaking with the Evening Standard in September, she had opened up about having such a large following, admitting that it wasn’t something she had ever imagined happening.

"When I was younger I always dreamed of being the girl that everyone admired but instead I got bullied. So, the popularity now just absolutely blows me away," she told the outlet. "I honestly can't believe it which is why I feel now is the right time to use this vast platform I have to good use; to spread the message of positivity and mental health wellbeing."

Rose, who lost both of her parents within months of each other in 2018, said that hopes to "inspire people by talking about grief" and hopes her followers can "relate to me and I can help them get through the dark times."